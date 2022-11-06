CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 17,890.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,308 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,346 shares of company stock valued at $499,666 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

