Cowen Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $416.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $393.09.
McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %
MCK stock opened at $396.65 on Wednesday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $215.27 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of McKesson
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.