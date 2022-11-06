Cowen Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $416.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $393.09.

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

MCK stock opened at $396.65 on Wednesday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $215.27 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

