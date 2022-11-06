Cowen Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $75.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s current price.

COIN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Shares of COIN opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average is $72.35. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 67,951 shares of company stock worth $4,858,987. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

