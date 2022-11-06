Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) PT Lowered to $364.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $477.00 to $364.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
CACC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Credit Acceptance stock opened at $442.76 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $397.58 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $471.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.68. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.
