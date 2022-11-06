Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) PT Lowered to $364.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $477.00 to $364.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $442.76 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $397.58 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $471.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.68. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 18.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 48.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

