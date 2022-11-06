Credit Agricole S A Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in KLA were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.16.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA stock opened at $328.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.20 and its 200-day moving average is $333.88. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,633 shares of company stock worth $4,083,613 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.