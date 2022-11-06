Credit Agricole S A Has $413,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE HCA opened at $211.91 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.89 and a 200-day moving average of $202.60.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,930. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

