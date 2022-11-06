Credit Agricole S A Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $180.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $713.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

