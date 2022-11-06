Credit Agricole S A Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,377 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $239.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,342,076. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

