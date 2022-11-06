Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €83.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($83.00) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($105.00) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($185.00) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($127.00) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €114.04 ($114.04) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €125.22 and its 200 day moving average is €157.61. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($201.01).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

