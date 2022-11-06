Credit Suisse Group Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $10.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PTON. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.55.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 0.5 %

PTON stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 92.19%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

