Credit Suisse Group Trims Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Target Price to $55.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFLT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.74. Confluent has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $94.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,139. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,212 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,543,000 after acquiring an additional 500,166 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

