Critical Review: Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) & Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Peapack-Gladstone Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial is more favorable than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A..

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. 31.10% 8.07% 0.96% Peapack-Gladstone Financial 26.53% 12.93% 1.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. $158.31 million 3.66 $62.70 million $2.22 7.21 Peapack-Gladstone Financial $232.31 million 3.07 $56.62 million $3.66 10.71

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peapack-Gladstone Financial. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peapack-Gladstone Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing. The company also provides treasury solutions, including term deposits and private placements. It primarily serves financial institutions, corporations, and sovereigns and state-owned entities. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers corporate and industrial (C&I) and equipment finance, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential, and consumer lending activities; treasury management services; C&I advisory services; escrow management; deposit generation; asset and investment management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties, as well as operates automated teller machines at 20 locations. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.