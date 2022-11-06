Critical Review: Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) vs. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital & Counties Properties PLC and AvalonBay Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital & Counties Properties PLC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AvalonBay Communities $2.29 billion 10.19 $1.00 billion $8.79 19.03

Analyst Recommendations

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Capital & Counties Properties PLC.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and AvalonBay Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital & Counties Properties PLC 0 2 2 0 2.50 AvalonBay Communities 0 10 9 0 2.47

AvalonBay Communities has a consensus price target of $237.60, suggesting a potential upside of 42.03%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than Capital & Counties Properties PLC.

Profitability

This table compares Capital & Counties Properties PLC and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital & Counties Properties PLC N/A N/A N/A AvalonBay Communities 48.74% 11.25% 6.20%

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Capital & Counties Properties PLC on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

