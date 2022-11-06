Cronos Group (CRON) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Cronos Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 115.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.67 million. On average, analysts expect Cronos Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.08 on Friday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a current ratio of 26.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 1,473.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 232,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 218,022 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRON. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

