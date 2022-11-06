Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Crown ElectroKinetics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown ElectroKinetics’ peers have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 N/A -0.19 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors $2.40 billion $165.30 million -1.54

Analyst Recommendations

Crown ElectroKinetics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors 80 251 454 4 2.48

Crown ElectroKinetics presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 500.48%. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.14%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -279.46% -213.11% Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors -182.14% -18.52% -4.34%

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics peers beat Crown ElectroKinetics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

