Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $51,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,480 and sold 822,300 shares valued at $31,306,009. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

