Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $152,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 219.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $82.01 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

