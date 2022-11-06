Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $168,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,412,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $183.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.58 and a 200-day moving average of $159.67.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

