Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $210,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $5,003,431. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $395.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.45 and its 200 day moving average is $352.34. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

