Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 89 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 71,909.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 224.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after buying an additional 790,505 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 171.4% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after buying an additional 442,082 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $140.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

