Curi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 20.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 3.5 %

BLK opened at $656.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.31.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

