Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Curi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 59.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $215.55 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

