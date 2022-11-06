CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Price Hits $0.0111 on Top Exchanges

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $31.57 million and $350.00 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.01083851 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $240.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

