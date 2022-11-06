CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.9-176.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.90 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.54–$0.39 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $6.95 on Friday, reaching $143.55. The company had a trading volume of 810,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.21 and its 200-day moving average is $141.94.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

