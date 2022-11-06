CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.9-176.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.90 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.54–$0.39 EPS.
CyberArk Software Stock Down 4.6 %
NASDAQ CYBR traded down $6.95 on Friday, reaching $143.55. The company had a trading volume of 810,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.21 and its 200-day moving average is $141.94.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.