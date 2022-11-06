CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.9-176.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.90 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.54–$0.39 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CYBR. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.19.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of CYBR traded down $6.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,752. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.94. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.