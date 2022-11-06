Dai (DAI) Market Capitalization Hits $6.26 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $6.26 billion and $268.75 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003340 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00587901 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.22 or 0.30622794 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000307 BTC.
Dai Token Profile
Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,258,652,841 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dai
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.
