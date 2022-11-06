Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 2.5% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 916.7% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after buying an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Danaher by 68.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after buying an additional 994,835 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Danaher by 34.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,319,000 after buying an additional 718,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Danaher by 43.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,489,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,859,000 after buying an additional 451,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $246.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.