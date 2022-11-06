Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DNKEY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 108.00 to 107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nordea Equity Research raised Danske Bank A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

