DAO Maker Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $162.16 million and $1.73 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00006115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00597909 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,611.22 or 0.31139080 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.