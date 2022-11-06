Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-449 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.86 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.90-$0.92 EPS.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.38. 8,624,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,798. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,407.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.87.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.23.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,489 shares of company stock worth $4,134,184. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Datadog by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 105.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.