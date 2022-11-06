Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $54.49 million and approximately $5,644.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00003448 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00597909 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,611.22 or 0.31139080 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

