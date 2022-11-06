Decentralized Social Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $149.15 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $149.15 million and approximately $418,354.00 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $14.16 or 0.00066846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

