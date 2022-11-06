Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lowered by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.9% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $5,003,431. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Shares of DE stock opened at $395.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

