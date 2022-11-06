Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 103.22% and a return on equity of 4.15%.
Denison Mines Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DNN opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
