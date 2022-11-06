Dero Price Tops $4.99 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.99 or 0.00023458 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $64.86 million and approximately $167,149.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,260.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00327997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00019588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00123146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.61 or 0.00741347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00571352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00229373 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,004,791 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

