Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $148.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $138.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $135.08.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $140.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. Clorox has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.95.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.