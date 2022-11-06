Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 230 ($2.66) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.08) target price on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.03) target price on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 299 ($3.46) price target on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.01) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 250 ($2.89) price target on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 237.89 ($2.75).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 153.52 ($1.78) on Thursday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 132.06 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.54). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.71. The stock has a market cap of £24.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 495.23.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.