dForce USD Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $204.84 million and approximately $13,426.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00033524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00344044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001264 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002669 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00018726 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000313 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99570467 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

