DigiByte (DGB) Hits Market Cap of $147.91 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $147.91 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,001.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00325569 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00019867 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00119093 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.11 or 0.00738572 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00559273 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000756 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004737 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00225727 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,778,635,881 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
