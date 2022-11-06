DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Cut to $33.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 147.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on DISH Network to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 35,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,276,037.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 11.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,824,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,894,000 after acquiring an additional 401,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 38.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,149,000 after acquiring an additional 771,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

