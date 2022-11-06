DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $16.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Trading Down 2.7 %

DISH opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 35,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,276,037.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360 over the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 178.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 3.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 263.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.