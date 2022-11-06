Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV) Director James Anthony Sabala Sells 65,000 Shares

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Rating) Director James Anthony Sabala sold 65,000 shares of Dolly Varden Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$42,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at C$55,250.

On Friday, November 4th, James Anthony Sabala sold 5,000 shares of Dolly Varden Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$3,250.00.

CVE:DV traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.60. 36,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,125. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60. Dolly Varden Silver Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$138.37 million and a P/E ratio of -8.82.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$1.60 price target on Dolly Varden Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

