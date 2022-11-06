Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Donegal Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Donegal Group stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $484.80 million and a PE ratio of 1,501.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,606.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $92,331.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,325,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,933,831.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $92,331.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,325,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,933,831.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 44,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $690,784.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,393.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 134,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,783. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the second quarter worth about $2,226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 689.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 191.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 117,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 92.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 49,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

