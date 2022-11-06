Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 1,091 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $740.21. 748,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,471. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $699.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $648.99. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 7.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $764.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,993 shares of company stock worth $22,959,529 in the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

