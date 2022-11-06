Donoghue Forlines LLC Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.32. 10,663,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,353,495. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.06.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

