DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on DTM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 23.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

