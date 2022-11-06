Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.14 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNB. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.22.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 5.8 %

DNB stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 2,630,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Stories

