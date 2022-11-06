Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.63

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.63 and traded as low as C$6.21. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$6.55, with a volume of 400,222 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,018 shares in the company, valued at C$2,036,707.82.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

