DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,042,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,200. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXC. Citigroup dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered DXC Technology to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after buying an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,635,000 after buying an additional 78,302 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 993.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after buying an additional 620,408 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 46.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 172,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 10.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 491,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 47,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

