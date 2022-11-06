DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55-3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered DXC Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,200. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.